Through the 24-Hour Impact Project, we have successfully hosted eight flash fundraisers across four continents, for eight different causes. We’ve built a community centre in Mexico, secured a home for a displaced family in Haiti, expanded sanitation efforts in post-earthquake Nepal, provided a permanent location for a community barbecue in Detroit, funded life-changing surgeries for three kids in Honduras, provided eye exams and glasses to 1,400 students in Cambodia, brought relief to a homeless community living in underground tunnels in Las Vegas, and helped rescue an endangered species of lemur in Madagascar.



Now, I want to make an impact here in Ethiopia. For my 30th birthday, I returned to my favourite country in Africa (I fell in love with Ethiopia during my first visit four years ago). As a female entrepreneur, I was devastated to learn of a community of impoverished women who desperately wanted to work but had no job opportunities. I understand the incredible power that a sustainable income would provide. To me, empowering women to start their own businesses was the perfect cause to pair with such a meaningful milestone in my life.

