Rachel Bilson & Adam Brody Reuniting On The Way To California Is Just Poetic

If Seth and Summer from The O.C. are your OG television ship, then you're going to want to feast your eyes on this Instagram content from Rachel Bilson. It is too perfect.
On Tuesday, Bilson posted a photo of her with Adam Brody, her one-time boyfriend and, more importantly, co-star on Fox's hit teen drama.
"Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome," Bilson wrote in the caption of her and Brody hanging out at the airport while heading to California.
Pure poetry!
Bilson portrayed Summer Roberts, the rage blackout-having Orange County rich girl with a slew of quotable lines. ("I don't cry over bitches on boats" will be on many a millennial's tombstone.) Brody was Seth Cohen, the "bitch on the boat" who was obsessed with Summer for about a decade before she knew he existed.
On the show, Seth and Summer have an on-again, off-again romance, which is briefly thwarted by the whole "Anna" thing. All is well that ends well: Seth and Anna (played by Samaire Armstrong) ended things over his passion for Summer, Seth and Summer got married in the series finale, and Armstrong even commented "Awww" on Bilson's Instagram pic.
A princess and a comic book geek finding true love? It's the stuff teenage dreams are made of.
In real life, Bilson and Brody dated from 2003 to 2006. After their split, Bilson dated actor Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares daughter Briar Rose Christensen. Bilson and Christensen separated in 2017.
Brody kept things in the teen drama family: In 2010, he started dating Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester. (Though Brody and Meester met filming the movie The Oranges, both The O.C. and Gossip Girl were produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Plus, Meester's Blair Waldorf was totally the Summer Roberts of the Upper East Side.) The two got married in 2014 and had daughter Arlo Day Brody in 2015.
This Bilson/Brody reunion proves that exes can be chill, and also that this won't be a roadblock in case there's an O.C. reboot heading our way. With Gossip Girl 2.0. heading to HBO Max, well...let's make sure Bilson and Brody clear their schedules.
