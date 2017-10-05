Rachel Bilson is moving, but is she moving on?
A lot of people get haircuts following a breakup, but when you've got that O.C. money, why change up just your strands?
Rachel Bilson just nabbed a gorgeous property in Pasadena, California, fueling the rumors that she and beau Hayden Christensen might actually be calling it quits on their 10-year on-and-off relationship for good. Though many have reported that a friend of Bilson's confirmed the couple split weeks ago, neither celeb has released an official statement.
The home, which at 3,678 square feet is honestly more like a mansion, is valued at $3.25 million, E! News reports. Designed in the 1950s by architect Gregory Ain, Page Six says that the home was custom built for Walter W. Ralphs Jr., the man behind the expansive grocery store chain. Though many parts of the home have been remodeled, the house maintains midcentury charm with clean lines, floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in bookshelves, a wet bar, and gorgeous hardwood floors.
With six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and gorgeous mountain views, there's plenty of room for Bilson and her two-year-old daughter (whom she shares with Christensen) to spread out. Take a look at some of the home's stunning features in the slideshow ahead.