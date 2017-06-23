Summer Roberts could ride again.
In a new interview, Rachel Bilson said that she's open to the idea of an O.C. reunion. That's right, if the stars align just right and the Chrismukkah deities deign us worthy of all things good, the gang could be back together again on the sunny shores of Orange County.
"I'm always open to things," Bilson told E! News. "I don’t know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don’t know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again."
And while fans of the show can probably remember every last detail and Juicy Couture tracksuit, Bilson admitted that she's not 100% clear on where things left off in Newport Beach. When fans approach her, she says that she doesn't even recall what happened to Summer leading up to the series' finale.
"It's really nice that people loved the show so much and embraced it," she told E! News of her breakout role. "I'm still so grateful to this day for the opportunity and to have been a part of something like that."
Unfortunately for fans who like to imagine Seth, Summer, zombie Marissa, and Ryan all hanging out at South Coast Plaza and attending the Orange County Man of the Year awards ceremony 10 years after Phantom Planet's "California" played over the opening credits, Bilson says that the gang doesn't get together all that often. Plus, both Adam Brody and Ben McKenzie are married and have kids now, which could make the timing difficult if a revival really did materialize. Bilson does remain close to the show's creator, Josh Schwartz, however. It's easier on that front: He's married to her best friend.
For now, O.C. viewers will have to enjoy Bilson's five-episode arc on Nashville, which puts her back in the orbit of one Chris Carmack, who played Luke Ward. And if the original four cast members can't make it to Orange County again, Bilson says she'd be happy to have Peter Gallagher appear on Nashville. Fans know he's certainly got the pipes for it.
