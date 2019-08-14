The last time we saw Dean Unglert on Bachelor in Paradise he was caught up in the show's biggest love triangle between Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard. Needless to say, he quickly went from fan favorite to public enemy number one. Now, Unglert is back to atone for his sins in season 6 of BIP, but he didn't just return to Sayulita with a new level of maturity — he also brought along some fresh facial hair.
The minute Unglert and his now-infamous mustache made an appearance in last night's episode, it became the hottest topic of night — simultaneously giving fans a necessary break from the Blake Horstmann drama. Everyone was fixated on Unglert's look — including his new love interest Caelynn Miller-Keyes and even host Chris Harrison. “What am I looking at? What is this? What’s going on?” asked a baffled Harrison upon greeting Unglert.
Based on the thousands of Twitter responses that started pouring in, it soon became clear that Bachelor nation didn't know how to feel, either.
Some were confused...
Trying to decide if I think Dean is cute with the flow and mustache #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/9LKstfHbdK— Jacie (@jacie_me_rollin) August 14, 2019
Others swooned...
Dean and his mustache are stealing the show! 😍😍😍#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/KCzG1iTEy4— MediaBitch (@_MediaBitch) August 14, 2019
Honestly, Dean is kind of hot with the mustache? #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/xVdPTDzCXf— Stephanie Webber (@RoseWebber) August 14, 2019
But the greater majority of people felt personally victimized by Unglert's new aesthetic.
Dean: gimme one reason I should shave the mustache— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 14, 2019
Literally all of us:#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/uazplHp8UK
Bachelor Dean’s nation mustache#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/60o7VnjPrx— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 14, 2019
Bachelor producers making us watch Dean comb his mustache like #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/Qbaw27y3oW— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 14, 2019
Me every time I have to look at Dean’s mustache #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/DKvt2g9XJY— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 14, 2019
Even former contestant Nick Viall weighed in:
Sometimes authenticity comes at a price, and for Dean that price is a mustache #BachelorInParadise— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) August 14, 2019
Fortunately for the naysayers, Unglert seems to have ditched the look pretty quickly. Filming for the show ended weeks ago and, as evidenced by his recent Instagram posts, he's apparently found a razor and broken things off. As for how his relationship with Caelynn fares, we'll just have to wait and find out.
