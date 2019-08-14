Story from Celebrity Beauty

Bachelor In Paradise Fans Are Divided Over Dean Unglert's New Mustache

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic.
The last time we saw Dean Unglert on Bachelor in Paradise he was caught up in the show's biggest love triangle between Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard. Needless to say, he quickly went from fan favorite to public enemy number one. Now, Unglert is back to atone for his sins in season 6 of BIP, but he didn't just return to Sayulita with a new level of maturity — he also brought along some fresh facial hair.
The minute Unglert and his now-infamous mustache made an appearance in last night's episode, it became the hottest topic of night — simultaneously giving fans a necessary break from the Blake Horstmann drama. Everyone was fixated on Unglert's look — including his new love interest Caelynn Miller-Keyes and even host Chris Harrison. “What am I looking at? What is this? What’s going on?” asked a baffled Harrison upon greeting Unglert.
Based on the thousands of Twitter responses that started pouring in, it soon became clear that Bachelor nation didn't know how to feel, either.
Some were confused...
Others swooned...
But the greater majority of people felt personally victimized by Unglert's new aesthetic.
Even former contestant Nick Viall weighed in:
Fortunately for the naysayers, Unglert seems to have ditched the look pretty quickly. Filming for the show ended weeks ago and, as evidenced by his recent Instagram posts, he's apparently found a razor and broken things off. As for how his relationship with Caelynn fares, we'll just have to wait and find out.
