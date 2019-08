New Music To Know This Week: Lana Del Rey Is Looking For America & More Songs You'll Love

After a week like this, you may be wondering where the songs about being anti-gun are. LDR is here to satiate your appetite with the first song off her long-awaited forthcoming album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. This quiet, folky song has a lighter touch than she usually goes for, hitting a more dreamy tone. But I'd like to see more people harkening back to a great America that isn't centered on toxic ideas. At least LDR can admit the idealized America is a dream and not wax nostaligic over something that never existed for many Americans. Instead, she dreams up the America she'd like to see. It's one I'd like to live in. If it rings true to you, don't just stream it but buy a copy. All proceeds from the song will go to the Gilroy Garlic Festival Victims Relief Fund , the Dayton Foundation , and the El Paso Community Foundation