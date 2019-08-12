New Music To Know This Week: Lana Del Rey Is Looking For America & More Songs You'll Love

Brutally honest is usually a phrase that makes me swipe left on a dating app, but I am swiping right hard on this track from Wallis Bird. The very tenor of her voice broadcasts the idea of being brutally honest as an act of extreme vulnerability, not a means to put someone down (as it's too frequently and negatively used for my taste). She reminisces on what sounds like a bad period in life, rife with actions that demand an apology. That leads her to some big aspirations and a fascinating breakdown at the song's end that feels like its all spiralling out of control. Great composition, meaty subject, heavy song.