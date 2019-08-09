Anne Hathaway Just Gave Her Pregnancy A Red Carpet Debut

Back in July, Anne Hathaway posted a rare personal Instagram picture announcing that she was pregnant with her second child. But, as we all know, a pregnancy hasn't truly been announced until it has had its red carpet debut. On Thursday night, Hathaway and her baby-to-be stepped out for the the Broadway opening of Jake Gyllenhaal's play, Sea Wall/A Life, but there's a secret detail that makes it all even cuter.
The dress itself, designed by Brandon Maxwell, was made specifically to accommodate Hathaway's growing belly, and those cut-outs on the ribs help emphasize that there's a baby on board. However, Hathaway revealed on Instagram that there's an even cuter part of the dress that not everyone sees, embroidered just underneath the tag: The "Brandon Maxwell" branding inside the dress sits just above another tag that reads "Anne +1."
"As if it wasn’t enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it," Hathaway wrote to Maxwell on Instagram. "Thank you, new friend."
"We love you!" the designer replied.
Hathaway and her husband, Adam Schulman, welcomed son Jonathan Rosebanks Schulman back in spring 2016, but have kept their family life private except for one pic of the now-3-year-old. Hathaway's most recent announcement was a rare glimpse into her growing family, as well as the hidden struggles behind her pregnancy.
“It’s not for a movie…#2,” she wrote on Instagram. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”
Hathaway hasn't shared her due date or any other details about Jonathan's future sibling, but fingers crossed that's another milestone she's happy to share with the public. Even better, maybe the baby him or herself will get the next red carpet debut.
