Anne Hathaway Posted The First Ever Photo Of Her Son On Instagram!

Finally! After giving birth to her first son with husband Adam Shulman back in March 2016, Anne Hathaway posted the first picture of almost one-year-old Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman on her Instagram. Hathaway, who is a United Nations global goodwill ambassador, gave a speech at the UN on Wednesday about paid parental leave in honor of International Women's Day — and then captured her son watching the speech in the most adorable photo.
"JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday," she captioned the post, which received over 60 thousand likes from delighted fans.
In it, we see the back of JRS wearing the cutest onesie with little lions all over it, still using the ottoman to hold himself up. In front of him sits a laptop where you can see his mom giving her speech and wearing a bold red dress in honor of the holiday.
As a new mom, the issue of paid parental leave is extremely important to the actress.
“Today, on International Women’s Day, I would like to thank all those who went before in creating our current policies,” Hathaway said in the speech. “Let us honor them and build upon what they started by shifting our language, and therefore our consciousness, away from gender and towards opportunity.”
After all, parental leave is an issue that affects both men and women, and it's the gendered stigma that holds everyone back.
“Maternity leave, or any workplace policy based on gender, can — at this moment in history — only ever be a gilded cage,” she continued. “We now know it creates a perception of women as being inconvenient to the workplace. We now know it chains men to an emotionally limited path.”
While Hathaway has chosen, for the most part, to keep her family life private, we're glad she's still speaking out in the name of everyone else's. Hopefully she'll continue this important work — and maybe post some more baby photos along with it!
