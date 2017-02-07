Is there a reason Jake Gyllenhaal waited 36 years to debut his incredible singing voice? We may never know, but what's important is that we can hear it now, and play it over and over and over, thanks to a video the actor posted on Facebook on Tuesday. The Nocturnal Animals star is coming to Broadway for a production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday In The Park With George. He'll be playing the role of Georges Seurat, who sings the highlight number "Finishing The Hat," among many other favorites. "Finishing The Hat" is our first glimpse of Gyllenhaal's voice, but it's more than enough to know he's been holding out on us. The big reveal is all thanks to director Cary Fukunaga, who filmed the preview. "This is what happens when Riva Marker (the badass president of NineStories) and I invite #CaryJojiFukunaga to rehearsals for our new Broadway musical," Jake captioned the post. "Check out this video we made!" Commenters are equally as stunned by the news, writing things like, "Damn Jake! What can't you do?" "Jake Gyllenhaal wasn't happy just being good looking, a total ride, great body, great actor....he has to have a great voice too..." wrote another. "Life's a bitch....but not if you're Jake Gyllenhaal." Have truer words ever been spoken?
