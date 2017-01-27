Rather than sulk over not getting an Oscar nomination for Nocturnal Animals, Jake Gyllenhaal was busy grieving another actor's lack of recognition. Yup, he's among the many Ryan Reynolds fans who were crushed that Deadpool didn't get a nomination. "We talk about brilliant performances all the time, you know, the actors who tear themselves apart for their roles, which I’m a believer in," he said at a Nocturnal Animals screening reported by Vulture. "But then I look at Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and I say, 'No one can do that but him.' That is truly, purely him. As an artist, he struggled for several years to figure that out, and it’s all there on the screen. And it’s brilliant." Gyllenhaal also questioned why we take superhero movies less seriously. "Sure, it’s a comic-book movie and it’s made a lot of money — but that doesn’t subtract from Ryan’s extraordinary work," he said. "Because it’s him. I mean, let’s ask ourselves: What else do we want from people who create? Something that is truly them." We're not sure which Oscar snub was more disappointing, given that Gyllenhaal would've stripped on Ellen if he got a nomination and Reynolds would've made "a f—ing crazy reaction video." But we love that Gyllenhaal is sticking up for his friend.
