Jake Gyllenhaal Will Strip For Us If He Gets An Oscar Nomination

Ellen DeGeneres just gave the Academy a very compelling reason to acknowledge Jake Gyllenhaal for his work in Nocturnal Animals. She got him to promise that if he snags an Oscar nomination, he'll take off his shirt in front of her very lucky audience.
It wasn't an easy sell. Gyllenhaal, being a serious actor, will only get naked for a role, Hello Giggles reports. "I don't just take my clothes off," he said.
However, Ellen does have a role for him. He gets to play a guy being chased by ants on her stage. He has to remove his shirt to get them off. Brilliant maneuver, Ellen.
"That is darker than any movie I've ever made," he said. That alone wasn't enough, but if he's also nominated for an Oscar, he agreed to go along with it.
Now, he just has to get that nomination and another stint on The Ellen Show.
