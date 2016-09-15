Nocturnal Animals stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams as ex-husband and wife. Based on the new angst-filed trailer, it seems they would not describe their breakup as a "conscious uncoupling."
Directed by Tom Ford and co-starring Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the film is based on Austin Wright's novel Tony and Susan, Nocturnal Animals. The movie follows a woman named Susan (Adams) in the wake of receiving a novel written by her ex-husband. After seeing that the book is dedicated to her, Susan is reminded of their split. She seems to take the blame for their breakup, admitting in the trailer, "I did something horrible to him."
The film has already gained some positive reviews. The Hollywood Reporter praised Gyllenhaal's "raw performance," and Variety wrote that the actor "goes to a place of real terror and despair."
Nocturnal Animals is scheduled for wide release on December 9. Check out the trailer, below.
