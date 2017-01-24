Ryan Reynolds Responded To His Deadpool Oscar Snub In The Best Way

This morning, the 2017 Oscar nominations were announced. While there were plenty of surprises and a few snubs, according to fans of Ryan Reynolds and his superhero action film Deadpool, there was one glaring omission. That's right, everyone's favorite raunchy, R-rated anti-superhero flick wasn't nominated. And yet somehow, the summer's biggest disappointment, Suicide Squad, managed to snag one. It wasn't all bad news for comic-book movie geeks; Marvel's Doctor Strange was nominated for Best Visual Effects. But that didn't do much to soothe Deadpool fans, who felt they had plenty to be mad about. But amidst the fan uproar, Reynolds himself was his usual gracious self.
Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2017
The actor offered up some comic relief after learning that his film (in which he starred as well as produced) didn't get any recognition from the Academy. After mentioning that the "regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp Deadpool" would go on — um, can we get an invite? — Reynolds congratulated all of the films nominated this year. Not everyone on Twitter took the high road, however. Here are a few gems.
You know we are living in End Times when Deadpool gets snubbed and Suicide Squad becomes an OSCAR-NOMINATED FILM.— Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) January 24, 2017
No one can take these nominations away from #Deadpool at least. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/HKAE6cNT1W— Dan Casey (@osteoferocious) January 24, 2017
2017 Oscar nominations...— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 24, 2017
Passengers = 2
Suicide Squad = 1
Deadpool = 0
Sing Street = 0
Amy Adams for ARRIVAL = 0
??????????? pic.twitter.com/kHxy4mFfvl
Better luck next time. Reynolds (and Deadpool, since they're basically one entity at this point) will have another chance at awards glory when Deadpool 2 hits theaters in 2018.
