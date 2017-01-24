Wait, What? Suicide Squad, Allied & Other Duds Are Now Oscar-Nominated Films

In the history of Oscar nomination reveals, has there ever been a time when feathers weren't ruffled? Last year #OscarsSoWhite dominated headlines. And this year, while there's still a lot of work to be done — celluloid ceiling anyone? — it's still great to see Fences, Hidden, Figures, and Moonlight among the top contenders. However, where would we be without our obligatory head-scratching moment on Oscar morning? Suicide Squad, Allied, Passengers, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, and Doctor Strange were all nominated for the highest cinematic recognition in Hollywood. That's right, some of the most widely panned films — with some of the worst reviews — are now Oscar nominees. Let that marinate. Here they are: Best Makeup
Suicide Squad (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson) Costume design
Allied (Joanna Johnston) Best Sound Mixing
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth) Best Visual Effects
Doctor Strange (Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould) While it's no Best Actress or Best Film, people are bemused.
if you ever think something is impossible remember that suicide squad is nominated for an oscar— romana (@iamnevertheone) January 24, 2017
Allied, Passangers, & Suicide Squad got Oscar nominations. The Oscars aren't real— Me/He/Him (@Jasons_Phuckery) January 24, 2017
Silly films that can now say they're Oscar-nominated: Allied, The Jungle Book, Dr Strange, Deepwater Horizon. LOL #Oscars— Camilla Long (@camillalong) January 24, 2017
Admittedly, we will not be on pins and needles waiting to see if these films take home the little golden man. Sorry, guys. However, we're definitely excited about the race to come.
