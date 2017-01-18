Ryan Reynolds has been shocked by Deadpool's positive critical reception, he admitted on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. The superhero movie was recognized by the Golden Globes and the Directors, Producers, and Writers Guilds of America, according to Moviefone. "We had no idea we would ever get anything beyond an MTV Movie award best kiss nomination," he joked. But now, he's not ruling out the possibility of an Oscar nomination. "I don't think that any superhero film has ever really broken that glass ceiling, so it would be nice to see one like Deadpool do it," he said. "And I can certainly promise one f—ing crazy reaction video online. In the Deadpool suit. Guaranteed." We're holding you to your word, Ryan. You owe us something epic if Deadpool's among next week's announcements. We're also hoping Jake Gyllenhaal gets a nomination for Nocturnal Animals, in which event he'll take his shirt off on The Ellen Show. If we get Reynolds in a Deadpool suit and Gyllenhaal shirtless at once, January 24th will be as exciting a day for the rest of us as it is for them.
