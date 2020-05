While the world knew that 13 Reasons Why would be coming back for a third season , nobody expected that the show would kill off a main character — and give away exactly who in the trailer . The new teaser, which dropped over the weekend, reveals that Bryce Walker is dead. Moreover, the preview hints that he has been murdered since the words "Who Killed Bryce Walker?" appear in the clip. While we (probably) won't know who committed the act until the end of next season, Christian Navarro — who plays Tony Padilla — is dropping hints in a cryptic hair-related Instagram caption.