Fashion Nova is having great success at a time when major retailers are struggling to find their footing. WWD reported that many retailers are having trouble maintaining a strong earned media value, which ultimately translates to customer loyalty. But Fashion Nova seems to have cracked the code . Though Fashion Nova is not a billion dollar company (yet!), the potential to become one is certainly in reach — thanks in part to its influencer network, which speaks to a demographic of people often systematically excluded from the fashion industry. And perhaps that’s the secret to their success. Fashion Nova works with influencers who represent various sizes, ages, and ethnic groups. And it serves them well. Last year, Nielson found that consumers of color in particular, specifically Black buyers, are instrumental in shaping the market . “Our research shows that Black consumer choices have a ‘cool factor’ that has created a halo effect, influencing not just consumers of color but the mainstream as well,” Cheryl Grace, Senior Vice President of U.S. Strategic Community Alliances and Consumer Engagement, told Nielsen. “These figures show that investment [...] to develop products and marketing that appeal to diverse consumers is, indeed, paying off handsomely.”