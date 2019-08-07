“I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit all that ass,” Belicalis Almanzar rapped on the song “She Bad” off her debut album Invasion of Privacy. It's no surprise that the rapper shouted out the Instagram-friendly fast-fashion brand: Not only did she flaunt the label in her the “Bartier Cardi” music video, but she constantly shows Fashion Nova love, wearing many of its pieces, including a pair of jeans shorts she styled with an Altuzarra jacket at her album release party last year. Knowing her love for all things FN, it's only a matter of time before Cardi is spotted in the brand's latest denim launch.
On Monday, the retailer introduced its new 24/7 denim line. “No two bodies (or booties) are alike, we get that,” the brand said in a press release. “You need more than basic denim & stitches. We’ve sourced the best fabrics that blend superior stretch & softness — while lifting and sculpting — to fit your true form: Super stretch, comfort stretch, super soft, rigid.”
Fashion Nova is having great success at a time when major retailers are struggling to find their footing. WWD reported that many retailers are having trouble maintaining a strong earned media value, which ultimately translates to customer loyalty. But Fashion Nova seems to have cracked the code. Though Fashion Nova is not a billion dollar company (yet!), the potential to become one is certainly in reach — thanks in part to its influencer network, which speaks to a demographic of people often systematically excluded from the fashion industry. And perhaps that’s the secret to their success. Fashion Nova works with influencers who represent various sizes, ages, and ethnic groups. And it serves them well. Last year, Nielson found that consumers of color in particular, specifically Black buyers, are instrumental in shaping the market. “Our research shows that Black consumer choices have a ‘cool factor’ that has created a halo effect, influencing not just consumers of color but the mainstream as well,” Cheryl Grace, Senior Vice President of U.S. Strategic Community Alliances and Consumer Engagement, told Nielsen. “These figures show that investment [...] to develop products and marketing that appeal to diverse consumers is, indeed, paying off handsomely.”
Customers will be able to select jeans by rise (high, medium, and low), wash (light, medium, dark, black and white), within three different collections: Basic, distressed, booty-shaping, and denim shorts. Everything is priced under $55.
