Dove Cameron Shares Emotional Cameron Boyce Story

"I was nervous about why I could be getting so many texts and calls, so I only looked at my mother’s text. I knew she would be the gentlest, and the most concise, whatever it was," Cameron told Seventeen about finding out Boyce had died. "It explained what had happened and I immediately phoned Boo Boo [Stewart of Descendants], who had already called me twice. We just sobbed without speaking. If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of pain that I was feeling, I would use it."