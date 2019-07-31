Jed Broke His Silence On The Girlfriend Rumors On The Bachelorette Finale

During his initial talk with Hannah, Jed said he had been "scared" to tell Hannah about Stevens because he didn't want to lose what he had with Hannah. But he ended up losing it anyway for not being honest. Hannah told him that their engagement didn't mean what it once did because of the secrets he'd kept, and she eventually ended things all together. On the live show, Hannah told Jed that she appreciated his apology but that what he did "was not right and not good." Ultimately, though, she said she just wanted him to learn from the experience in order to "grow into the man that I do believe that you can be for whoever in your future."