Ulta Is Having A Huge Buy One, Get One Free Sale On Lip Products

National Lipstick Day may be over, but that doesn't mean the lip-related deals are over. Case in point? Ulta’s buy one, get one free lip sale. This BOGO is better than all the rest for one extra-special reason: You can mix and match brands and products, putting you in the driver’s seat when it comes to savings.
From now until August 3, you can shop a tightly-edited assortment of lip products that are eligible for the sale. The offerings include fan favorites, including the indestructible Too Faced Melted Matte liquid lipstick and Lorac's non-sticky, glittery gloss that's like a fairy wand for your lips. You can also shop lipsticks from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Becca, and Tarte during this epic makeup deal. Although the special is only available online, there's no promo code required, and as with most BOGO sales, the freebie will automatically be the cheapest item in your cart.
Advertisement
Shop our picks below to refresh your summer makeup stash with a new lipstick or lip gloss — or both.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
shop 7 products
Advertisement