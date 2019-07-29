If you don't have every random national holiday synched to your iCloud, you may not know that today, July 29th, is National Lipstick Day in America. Like National Nail Polish Day or National Ice Cream Day, the holiday may sound a little gimmicky, but it's still a handy excuse to justify a mani/pedi or a soft-serve with rainbow sprinkles — or, in today's case, loading up on lipstick.
To celebrate National Lipstick Day with the same gusto as June's National Nail Polish Day, Target is running a huge sale, offering any shopper who buys any lip color 25% off every tube in their cart.
It's easy to save, whether you're making plans to swing by your local Target store to swatch your options or just shopping online: In stores, the discount will be applied to your cart at checkout, and online, you'll need to enter the promo code 'LIPSTICKDAY' to chop 25% off your order.
The options are endless, with over 210 Target lip products up for grabs during the sale — essentially any brand, color, or finish you're looking for. You can't go wrong with the fan favorites, like the Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick, which comes in nine shades from berry to pink grapefruit and boasts over 500 five-star reviews for its buttery, hydrating formula. Or, for those shopping the newly-revamped Target Clean Beauty selection, there are plenty of natural options, like Honest Beauty's vegan matte liquid formula and W3ll People's certified-organic satin lipstick.
However you choose to shop, we recommend running to a Target near you during your lunch break — or placing an order right now — because, like most semi-random national holidays, National Lipstick Day is a one-day-only affair.
