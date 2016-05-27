Beauty Is Taking A Cue From Crayola & It’s Awesome

If you spent many a childhood afternoon doodling, coloring, and/or scribbling with your trusty box of crayons by your side, then you’ve just clicked on your dream beauty article. (And hey, even if you were more of a bookworm, we're guessing you're still going to love this.)
Beauty junkies and Sephora devotees already know the trend we're talking about. From a highly pigmented eyeshadow-and-liner to a creamy concealer stick that blends like a dream, brands are releasing crayon-like cosmetics in a variety of new categories, making application cleaner, easier, and a heck of a lot more fun.
“As an artist, I opt for a stick formula when I need a product that's going to quickly adhere to the skin and also give that instant pop of pigment,” says celebrity and fashion makeup artist Neil Scibelli. Even better, these products are a cinch for non-pros: Because they glide on so easily, stick formulations allow you to alter the coverage level with just a little fancy fingertip work. Other advantages? “Since there are no messy powders, liquids, or extra brushes, stick products can also declutter your makeup bin or bag," explains Scibelli. "They’re great for travel and on-the-go touch-ups.”
If you’re still in need of convincing, then it’s worth noting that stick formulas are also perfect for your inner Lazy Beauty Girl™, since most serve multiple purposes. “For example, an eye crayon can act as a liner or eyeshadow, and a bronzing stick can act as blush and contour,” says Scibelli. Click through for some of our current favorite crayons, sticks, and jumbo pencils, and then give your inner child full permission to color outside the lines.
