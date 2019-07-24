On Wednesday, Bindi Irwin announced her engagement to Chandler Powell, her wakeboarder boyfriend of six years. Powell popped the question on Irwin's 21st birthday, kicking off a "lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love." Guess Bindi the Jungle Girl is all grown-up — and about to be Bindi the Jungle Bride. (Sorry.)
"On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love," Irwin wrote in a post, along with a professional engagement photos of the couple. In Powell's engagement announcement post, he expressed how grateful he was to have met Bindi as teens at the Australian Zoo, which is also where he chose to propose. (Yes, there was even an adorable koala involved.)
She said YES! ❤️💍 Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.
Terri Irwin, her mother, shared a sweet note about the engagement on Twitter, saying that she is "so very happy" and that she knew her late husband Steve "would be too."
The daughter of the late Steve Irwin — television's "Crocodile Hunter" — followed in her dad's conservationist footsteps with her Discovery Kids series Bindi the Jungle Girl. The show was filmed before his death in 2006, but premiered shortly after. Since her father's passing, Bindi has gone on to release music (2007's Trouble in the Jungle), appear across television and film, and continue to promote conservationism through her work at the Australian Zoo. In 2015, Bindi won Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, she gave an emotional speech about her father when he received his Hollywood star.
Irwin previously shared many sweet messages about Powell to social media. Back in July, she wrote "a little appreciation post" for Powell.
"Thank you for always being there. I’m grateful every day for you. You’re my sunshine. Always."
Powell teased that maybe something was planned for Irwin's birthday on his Instagram earlier this week.
"Beautiful Bee, I love you so much. You’re my best friend and whole world. I can’t wait to celebrate your birthday tomorrow at #AustraliaZoo. Here’s to another year and beyond of life changing adventures together."
Love is truly wild.
