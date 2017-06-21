This is one of my favourite photos of you @chandlerpowell. Thank you for being such a light in my life. You are there for me during the challenging times and the beautiful moments. I love your kindness, your patience and your strength. You are an extraordinary human being and a true blessing. #ForeverMySunshine☀️️❤️

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:18am PDT