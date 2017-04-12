Story from Pop Culture

Bindi Irwin Posted A Super-Sweet Message About Boyfriend Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin posted a super-sweet message to her boyfriend Chandler Powell. This isn't the first time that the pair, especially Irwin, have expressed their love for each other in a hyper-public way.
"Sometimes in life, you find that someone who is living Sunshine," she wrote on Instagram.

Sometimes in life, you find that someone who is living Sunshine❤️

Irwin has done similar things at least twice before. Public love is great, especially when one is young.
Her Valentine's Day post would be the envy of any significant other.
"These really are the pictures of true happiness," she wrote. "I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here's to love, to hope, to peace and kindness."
She also posted a super-sweet goodbye letter to Powell when he went back to school in Florida.
"You are flying back to the USA today," the 18-year-old wrote then. "Dropping you off at the airport and waving goodbye, it never gets easier. Thank you for the most wonderful adventures these last few months. We even got to celebrate your 20th birthday here in Australia together, hiking through the Great Dividing Range!
"I've known you since you were 16 and every day, from the very first day I met you, you've been my sunshine. I will see you again soon! Thank you for everything, you always make me smile, no matter how far apart we may be. Have fun while you're away, go find lots of manatees in Florida for me! I miss you so much already. You really do mean the world to me."
