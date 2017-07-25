Bindi Irwin's Boyfriend Shared A Sweet Birthday Message

Bindi Irwin is a woman of many talents. From winning the coveted Dancing With the Stars mirrorball to championing conservationist causes, there's never a dull moment in her life. So in honor of Irwin's birthday, her boyfriend Chandler Powell posted a sweet tribute that totally makes us swoon.
Chandler shared a photo of he and Irwin on the beach and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption.
"Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing. Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile," Chandler wrote. "After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold. You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you. Happy birthday sweetheart ❤."
Several days ago Irwin shared a photo from the same beach outing and captioned it with a quote from Sanober Kahn: "When it comes to love do not ever settle for anything less than magical."
The couple has been together for over two years and Powell officially earned the stamp of approval from the Irwin family by jumping on a crocodile.
"[Powell] actually just came on our annual crocodile research trip," Irwin told E! in May. "The ultimate test was saying, ‘Now you're going to jump on top of a 15-foot crocodile.' Chandler was brave enough to actually jump on top of the crocodile, and I was really proud."
