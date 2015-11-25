Talk about putting the “win” in Irwin. On Tuesday night, Bindi Irwin was named the champion of the 21st season of Dancing With the Stars, and her victory was, in no small part, thanks to her emotional final performances.
With the help of her dancing partner Derek Hough, this season's undeniable favorite rightfully earned the Mirror Ball trophy. Throughout the competition, the 17-year-old TV personality and conservationist often shared her memories of her late father, the famed "Crocodile Hunter," Steve Irwin. Earlier this season she even performed a tribute to her dad with an interpretation of, fittingly enough, Elton John's "Crocodile Rock."
During the two-night finale, Irwin performed an emotional tribute to her dad as she danced with Hough along to the Leona Lewis track "Footprints in the Sand."
The performance, which earned her a perfect score of 30, concluded with a photo on screen of Irwin with her father. Bindi Irwin: 30; Dry Eyes in the House: 0. Watch it here:
In addition to her moving performance during Monday night's episode, Irwin wrapped things up nicely during the second half of the finale with her wildly impressive Cha-Cha Argentine Tango Fusion set to "All the Way" by Timeflies. The performance earned her another perfect score of 30 and all but guaranteed her that winning spot.
Watch her final, victory-bound dance and the raves from the DWTS judges, here and check out Irwin's jubilant tweet after she was named the winner below.
I am speechless. I can't tell you how much love I have for all of your support throughout this beautiful journey. pic.twitter.com/05lif561bA— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) November 25, 2015
