Talk about putting the “win” in Irwin. On Tuesday night, Bindi Irwin was named the champion of the 21st season of Dancing With the Stars , and her victory was, in no small part, thanks to her emotional final performances.With the help of her dancing partner Derek Hough , this season's undeniable favorite rightfully earned the Mirror Ball trophy. Throughout the competition, the 17-year-old TV personality and conservationist often shared her memories of her late father, the famed "Crocodile Hunter," Steve Irwin . Earlier this season she even performed a tribute to her dad with an interpretation of, fittingly enough, Elton John's "Crocodile Rock."During the two-night finale, Irwin performed an emotional tribute to her dad as she danced with Hough along to the Leona Lewis track "Footprints in the Sand."The performance, which earned her a perfect score of 30, concluded with a photo on screen of Irwin with her father. Bindi Irwin: 30; Dry Eyes in the House: 0. Watch it here: