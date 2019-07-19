Have you been waiting with bated breath for more Veronica Mars since 2014, when the movie premiered? Have you spent the last month bingeing through O.G. episodes of the beloved mystery series since they popped up on Hulu? Well, the streaming service is here to give you a treat. The latest chapter in the saga of wisecracking private eye Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell), Veronica Mars season 4, is available to stream on Hulu today, July 19, a full week ahead of schedule.
It’s officially a great day to be a Marshmallow.
Hulu announced the very good news during Veronica Mars’ San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel. At first, it appeared the event would simply give fans a chance to preview the premiere, “Spring Break Forever,” ahead of its expected Friday, July 26 debut. Then, Kristen Bell went and announced her series had gone live on Hulu in the middle of the panel.
Veronica Mars season 4 was confirmed in September 2018 after weeks of revival rumors. The social media announcement, which came from Bell herself, also revealed Hulu would start streaming all three prior seasons of the Southern California noir starting July 1 as preparation for the upcoming new episodes.
The eight new installments follow Veronica as a series of bombings plague her hometown of Neptune in the midst of the very busy spring break season. That means more possible casualties — and more suspects — abound in the seaside California town than ever before. And, it up to Veronica and her fellow sleuth dad Kieth Mars (Enrico Colantoni) to unravel the mystery before it's too late.
With temperatures rising to dangerous levels across the nation — and the last 13 episodes of Orange Is the New Black looming on the horizon next weekend — Hulu couldn't have picked a better time to give viewers a reason to stay inside. Now, they can just hang out with their favorite Neptunites for a few hours. Veronica Mars to the rescue once again.
