Orange Is The New Black Cast Celebrates With A Song In Teaser For Final Season

Back in October, Orange Is The New Black announced that it would be ending after its upcoming seventh season. The ladies of Litchfield prison have been coming to Netflix for our binging pleasure since 2013, and the show itself is responsible for kicking off the platform's signature practice of dropping full seasons at once (along with House Of Cards and Hemlock Grove). That's why it's fitting that the first teaser for season 7 looks back, not forward, on one of the most defining elements of the show: its theme song.
In the short video, a handful of the returning cast of the show, including Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, and Dascha Polanco, wander the show's set singing Regina Spektor's "You've Got Time," which was written for the series and has introduced every episode for the past seven years. The teaser also ends with the announcement that the show will return (for the last time) on July 26.
Advertisement
While the teaser doesn't give any details about what's next for the characters, it does come with the first photos from the season, including a glimpse at Piper's (Schilling) life outside of prison.
As for the rest of the women, it's prison as usual, albeit in the aftermath of season 6's particularly violent end. Not only will audiences to be curious to see how the show picks up from there, but also how it will conclude considering there's already a sequel in the works.
"After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with," creator Jenji Kohan said in a statement when news of the series' cancelation was announced. "My heart is orange but… fade to black."
But, luckily, not quite yet.
Advertisement