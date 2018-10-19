It is time to say goodbye to Orange Is The New Black. Or, at least it nearly is. Netflix has confirmed OITNB's already-announced seventh season will be its last. After a nearly decade-long rollercoaster of a series, the confirmation makes sense.
But, with a final season announcement comes a lot of pressing questions. The leading inquiry: Which cast members will actually be involved with the last episodes of OITNB, a streaming show known for its sprawling troupe of stars? Thankfully, social media can help us figure out the answer to that mystery, especially since Orange is currently in the midst of filming its imminent last hurrah.
So, we scoured the entire cast's social media accounts to figure out who is on set and who is MIA. That last season announcement video was also pretty helpful. Find out which stars you should definitely expect to see in Orange Is The New Black season 7.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.