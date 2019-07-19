Cutting your hair shorter for summer may be a bit of a cliché, but from what we can tell, it's the celebrity-approved trend that just won't quit. In the last month alone, Camila Cabello ditched several inches for a mid-length cut, Angelina Jolie opted for caramel highlights and a trim, and Sandra Bullock got a lob. Now, Katy Perry is joining the club with her platinum bob.
Perry debuted the new look while arriving to a Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday afternoon to defend her innocence in a copyright-infringement case involving her 2013 hit song "Dark Horse." While the look may generally be considered a shorter style, this is actually the longest we've seen Perry's natural hair in years: The "Never Really Over" singer has maintained a buzzed pixie cut under her wigs and extensions since 2017.
Now, it appears Perry has not only decided to grow out her super-short look, but also dye it blonder. In fact, she hasn't been this blonde since May, when she peeled off one of her wigs on Instagram to reveal winter-white roots. The last time Perry made a major change like this, she admitted that it was partially fueled by something deeper. That pixie cut wasn't just for fun — it was to connect to her most authentic self, whose real name is actually Katheryn Hudson.
"I'm really strong as Katy Perry and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson," she said in a now-deleted video. "People like to talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer. I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes." Perry admitted: "That is a little bit of why I cut my hair, because I really want to be my authentic self 100%. It hurts when I don’t feel like I can.”
Could this longer, brighter hairstyle be the result of another emotional journey? There have been a lot of changes in the singer's life recently that may or may not have inspired the new 'do, including turning over a new leaf with former-foe Taylor Swift and getting engaged to on-off boyfriend Orlando Bloom.
The jury is still out on the reason behind the look, but it's pretty clear Perry didn't get Cardi B's courthouse memo: If you're summoned to trial, you better match your hair color to your suit. Then again, if anyone could make head-to-toe mint a thing, it's Katy Perry.
