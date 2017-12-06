From jet-black braids and bright purple bobs to pastel wigs the color of Jordan almonds, Katy Perry's career has been jam-packed with more hair changes than hits — and she's had a lot of hits.
But the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer's decision to chop it all off into a full-on platinum pixie earlier this year was by far the most dramatic, not to mention the most meaningful, of her switch-ups so far. It's also been the one she's most loyal to: Rather than reach for colorful wigs or extensions while the closely-cropped look grows out, she's kept the length (or lack thereof) intact for nearly every red carpet and concert performance since.
Advertisement
Sometimes, however, a special occasion warrants something a little bit different — like, say, a tousled, bleached-out bob for a night out at a Jay Z concert. Perry showed off the updated look in a series of photos and videos she shared to her Instagram Story last night, including a bathroom-mirror selfie from her hotel room and clips of the actual performance.
There's a wig involved, of course — nobody's hair can grow that much in the time it takes to get from Los Angeles to Chicago, where Tuesday's concert took place — but it's a good look for the star, even if it's temporary. Perry did say that part of what inspired her to cut her hair was the need to feel more like her "authentic self," but there's no reason that one's authentic self shouldn't be able to have a little fun with a wig once in a while, too.
Related Video:
Advertisement