Taylor Swift Breaks Down The Timeline Of Her & Katy Perry's Reunion

After dropping clues for a year, Taylor Swift confirmed her reconciliation with Katy Perry in the music video for her new single "You Need To Calm Down." In 2014, their fractured friendship was documented in Swift's song "Bad Blood," but the singer explained to U.K.'s Heart Radio on Wednesday morning that they had been slowly rebuilding their relationship after Perry sent Swift an olive branch at the start of her Reputation tour. Thanks to a lot of growing up, they became the burger and fries combo we see in the video.
"Everything was on good terms and we ran into each other at a party a while ago and it was literally like in the video, seeing each other but without the food costumes," Swift explained.
She went on to say that the tension in their relationship came from "feeling pitted against each other for so long," a dynamic Swift highlights with the song's lyrics, "And we see you over there on the internet / Comparing all the girls who are killing it / But we figured you out / We all know now we all got crowns."
Once they had repaired their relationship, they were ready to go public, and Swift explained to BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday how it all came about.
“When I thought of this concept for the video, and I wrote the treatment, I thought of this idea and I thought, ‘You know what, I'm just going to ask her if she would be interested in this and I would totally be fine if she’d rather keep it private and keep it between us,’” Swift said. “But I sent it to her and she said, ‘I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness.’ And, I feel the same way about it.”
While many people looked back at Perry's Met Gala outfit as a clue to the video, it actually was the inspiration.
“I didn't think of the burger and fries until she wore that Jeremy Scott burger to the Met Gala after-party and I was like, ‘That is amazing!’” Swift clarified.
With months ahead until Swift's new album Lover, there's likely many more antics (fast food or otherwise) up her sleeve.
