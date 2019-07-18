Bella Thorne Calls Out Ex Tana Mongeau For Breaking “Girl Code”

The ripples from Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau's February break-up are continuing on Twitter. While Thorne has since dated and broken up with Mod Sun (at one point he, Thorne, and Mongeau were in a joint relationship) and Mongeau is currently engaged to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, the two appear to still have unfinished business, with Thorne accusing Mongeau of mysteriously breaking "girl code."
"Tana and I are no longer good," the actress tweeted last night. "She broke girl code I’m over it."
According to Page Six, Mongeau was seen having dinner with Mod Sun on Wednesday, which Thorne saw as a betrayal. Mongeau, for her part, seemed blindsided by the accusation, and lamented Thorne's use of social media to air her grievances.
"????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me," she replied. "wtf is this b :/"
However, Thorne was still fired up, writing back, "U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter."
Mongeau said she's been repeatedly attempting to contact Thorne, and maintained she doesn't know the cause of her anger.
"dude what are you doing bella?" she asked. "like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you"
Their online communication ended there, which perhaps means the two finally connected privately to hash out Thorne's feelings. However, this isn't the first time Thorne has aird her dirty laundry on Twitter as far as her ex-boyfriend in concerned. She and Mod Sun also exchanged public jabs after the rapper joked about selling her things on Ebay.
""Awww looks like moddy really wants some press," she wrote. "#hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U pussy."
Things only escalated from there, with Mod Sun telling Thorne she was not trustworthy, and later telling iHeartRadio's Domenick Nati that they broke up after a "very, very public incident."
Perhaps it's time for everybody to log off.
