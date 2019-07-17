The Internet Is Reeling Over The First Look At New Cats Musical

The internet finally had a chance to sink its claws into the (very earnest) first look at the star-studded Cats movie, and the results were a slew of delightful memes.
The adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical boasts everyone from Taylor Swift to Idris Elba to Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, and, as a reminder, they are all playing cats. They are also playing cats who are literally the size of real house cats, thanks to oversized sets and CGI.
This, however, was disappointingly not the focus of the first look video for Tom Hooper's film. Instead, the cast reflected on why the musical adaptation of Cats was very important to them. The participants practically scream "This is serious cat business!"
"My first memories of performance go back to when I was in Pennsylvania growing," says Swift in the video. "My favorite thing was getting to be theatrical, to tell story, and I've always brought that narrative element to my live shows."
Elba is just thrilled to be here.
"Today I get to sing my big number," Elba says. "Tada! Show business!"
James Corden sums up what excites him about Cats in a more...obvious way.
"They're people, but they're cats — and it's sort of blowing my mind," the host explains.
Twitter thoroughly enjoyed the whole thing.
"The seriousness of the Cats Look Inside video. The underscoring. The sound bites about the meaning of performance. Idris Elba saying 'for the cat perspective —'. I am blown away. My dreams are coming true," tweeted comedian Natalie Walker.
"This is the Cats soundbite that sent me over the edge," tweeted another fan of Corden's clip.
Basically, everyone memed Corden's comment.
Others pointed out Swift really already deserves all the awards for Cats. Well, sort of.
Others just love that big furniture energy.
And, of course, that final still of Swift, proving to the world that her enrollment in three-month long cat school wasn't a waste of time.
For those doubting the new movie, however, onscreen kitty Sir Ian McKellen has a few words for you.
"From comments on the Behind the Scenes preview of @catsmovie I posted this morning, most of you are looking forward to it, many are curious, and others have their doubts. Come back Friday to watch the trailer for an even better idea of what you have to look forward to in Dec."
As if you could keep me away! Check out the video below:
The Cats trailer drops Friday. The film hits theaters December 20, 2019.
