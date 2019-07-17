Michael Sheen, Kate Beckinsale's Ex, Expecting Child With 25-Year-Old Girlfriend

Good Omens star Michael Sheen, 50, has some happy news: His girlfriend is not pregnant with the Antichrist. A Sheen baby, however, is indeed on the way! On Wednesday, Sheen — who is best exes forever with former partner Kate Beckinsale — tweeted the news that he and 25-year-old actress Anna Lundberg are expecting their first child.
"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we’re having a baby!) #nottheantichrist," the actor wrote.
Word that Sheen and Lundberg were a couple only broke on Tuesday. Most recently, Sheen was rumored to be dating Irish comic Aisling Bea. The two were spotted at a charity event together back in December of 2018.
If there's one person who will likely support this union, it's Sheen's ex Beckinsale. The Widow actress loves her former partner, with whom she shares 20-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen. Back in 2016, when Sheen was dating Sarah Silverman, Beckinsale happily gushed over their union.
"I’m completely open to any other strong, cool, sensitive, independent-thinking women who are going to be an influence in my daughter’s life," Beckinsale told Stylist. "Sarah’s a great person, and I’m glad she’s in the village that’s helping."
To prove how chill she is with Sheen dating other people, Beckinsale lovingly trolled Silverman on Instagram. Let's hope that Lundberg receives the same treatment.
While his new baby may not be the Antichrist, Sheen knows a thing or two about playing a bad dad: In upcoming Fox series Prodigal Son, Sheen plays a father and serial killer who has a Silence of the Lambs-like relationship with his criminal psychologist son, played by Tom Payne. We're sure Sheen's new relationship with his child will be absolutely nothing like this one.
