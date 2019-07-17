Newly Discovered Video Shows Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Ogling Women At A Party

The footage is part of a profile of Trump for the talk show A Closer Look. In the beginning of the video, which takes place at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL, Trump is seen dancing and flirting with a group of professional cheerleaders. Then, he greets Epstein and two other guests as they walk into the party. He then stands around with Epstein, ogling the group of young women on the dance floor. At one point, he gestures at the women and appears to tell Epstein: "Look at her, back there. She’s hot." He then whispers something into Epstein's ear, leading the financier to double over with laughter.