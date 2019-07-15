What we're not going to do in 2019, is use our phone speakers in the train or in any other public space to listen to videos we find on Instagram or to hear the latest tea via voice memo (at full volume). We are simply, too advanced a civilization to have to deal with that.
Having headphones on decks, however, isn't as easy as it used to be. When once we could accumulate the white pairs that accompanied our Apple devices, we now have to worry about headphone jack compatibility, adapters, and the Sophie's choice of it all: To plug in headphone or charge the iPhone?
That's where this year's Prime Day deals come in: It's time to shell out the cash to ensure you don't grab a purse or sit at a desk, or drive a car that is without its handy pair of headphones. And if you're in the market to invest on a pair that will last, you've come to the right place. Ahead, find the best headphone deals available on Amazon this week.
Jabra Move Style Edition Black Wireless Bluetooth Music Headphones
Regular Price: $78.99
Sale Price: $45.80
It's not just you, these headphones (also on sale in navy) do look more appealing with a 42% discount. Buttons give you control over music playback and your calls. They come with a standard cable for when you're really in a pinch (or run out of electric sockets) and forget charge the headphones.
Reviewers on Amazon wrote: "...The sound is very good, as well. The highs and bass are right where they should be. My only problem is that they sound like they're on 9/10 of volume. I don't think anyone will feel like they're missing anything in their music. An EQ app can fix that. It has for me."
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II- White
Regular Price: $229.00
Sales Price: $130.53
These fresh-white (but they also come in black) beauties are almost half-off. You can count on Bose to deliver quality audio. This wireless set comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that has 15-hours of play time. They also have the capability to switch back and forth between two Bluetooth devises.
Amazon customers say: "AMAZING. I Love Bose! I wear these all the time to study and listen to music/audiobooks around the house. I love that they're not noise cancelling because I can still hear my dogs barking when they need to go out, no one can sneak up on me, and I don't feel completely anti-social. However, they are pretty good at cutting out most background noise without having to raise the sound level to the highest level just to block it out. The sound quality is superb as well. Great product. I would definitely buy again."
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH-CH700N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphones
Regular Price: $198.00
Sales Price: $89.10
These AI-powered headphones are equipped with digital noise cancelling features, voice assistant, and hands-free calling.
Amazon customers say: "I have tried so many NC headphones over the last year I have lost count from expensive, mid-range, to cheap. You name it I more than likely have tried it but all had one problem and it was nothing fit right...All in all I love these headphones I hope they last long and if you purchase them I hope you love them as well."
Wireless Earbuds ANROOG A10 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Canceling Earbuds
Regular Price: $59.99
Sales Price: $30.59
These headphones come with their own charging station are compact and discrete, but not shy.
Amazon customers say: "These are the most comfortable and secure ear buds I have ever owned hands down. My ears can never seem to hold any earbuds in. Now I’ve found some that stay. Sound quality is good and the look is stylish..."
Sweatproof Sports Bluetooth Headphones KindiYi Beast Wireless Earbuds w. Mic
Regular Price: $19.99
Sales Price: $6.99
This set is waterproof, cordless, and comes wwith a mic and buttons to help you take calls on your power run.
Amazon customers say: "For its price, it is a really solid budget choice. These are light and more comfortable than my wired. Sound quality, which surprises me, is excellent all around. I use them a lot for Netflix and hold up well against running music. Highly recommended when you have limited budget."
