Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II- White

Regular Price: $229.00Sales Price: $130.53 These fresh-white (but they also come in black) beauties are almost half-off. You can count on Bose to deliver quality audio. This wireless set comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that has 15-hours of play time. They also have the capability to switch back and forth between two Bluetooth devises.Amazon customers say : "AMAZING. I Love Bose! I wear these all the time to study and listen to music/audiobooks around the house. I love that they're not noise cancelling because I can still hear my dogs barking when they need to go out, no one can sneak up on me, and I don't feel completely anti-social. However, they are pretty good at cutting out most background noise without having to raise the sound level to the highest level just to block it out. The sound quality is superb as well. Great product. I would definitely buy again."