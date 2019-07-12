A day after Cameron Boyce's sister paid tribute to her late brother, Disney is doing the same. Disney has reportedly canceled the Descendants 3 premiere on July 22 in honor of the 20-year-old, who died this past weekend from a seizure caused by epilepsy.
In a statement, Disney said they were "proud to be part of Cameron Boyce's legacy by showcasing his talents on screen," according to CNN. Instead of a premiere, the Walt Disney company stated they will make a donation to the Thirst Project, an organization that provides communities with clean drinking water "to which Cameron was deeply committed."
Disney also stated that "with permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 in Cameron Boyce's memory." The the final installment of Kenny Ortega’s musical series, in which Boyce plays the son of Cruella de Vil, is slated to air in August.
Since Boyce's untimely death many have paid tribute to the young actor including Michelle Obama and Adam Sandler, who played his father in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Dove Cameron also said goodbye to her Descendants co-star in an emotional video.
"Everyone keeps talking about how talented he was, and he was undoubtedly the most talented person most of us will ever know," she said of Boyce, who is set to appear in HBO's Mrs. Fletcher this fall. "But what was special about Cameron was who he was in the small moments...the moments in between the big ones when he didn’t have to be good or kind, Cameron was always good and kind.”
His kindness and commitment to giving back was something his younger sister, Maya, also focused on in her sweet tribute to Boyce. “I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce," she wrote. "That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received.”
