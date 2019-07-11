Cameron Boyce's Sister Breaks Her Silence Following His Death: "I Am Devastated"

Nearly a week after the untimely death of Cameron Boyce, his younger sister is paying tribute to her late brother and best friend.
"Yes, he died. Yes, I'm sad," Maya Boyce wrote on Instagram. "Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else’s."
In the post, which featured photos of Boyce throughout his life, Maya admitted, "Of course, I am devastated. I will be for the rest of my life." But she also honored the 20-year-old who “did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years.” It's something others like Michelle Obama and Adam Sandler also did after his passing from a seizure caused by epilepsy.
“He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understood his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to," she said of her brother, who starred in the Descendants and Disney Channel's Jessie. "Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind.”
Despite being sad, it's that kindness that said she'll always remember. “I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce," she wrote. "That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received.”
Earlier this week, Boyce's dad, Victor, also honored his son with an emotional Instagram post that also thanked his fans.
"I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy," he wrote. "The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation."
My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation. 🙏🏾❤️
