Brooklinen's Loungewear Collection Is As Comfy As Its Bestselling Sheets

Finally — the comfort of your bed, sans the bed. Brooklinen is giving us exactly what we’ve been dreaming about; a way to take that super soft, cozy bed feeling with us when our morning alarm pulls us out of sleep. The company launched its first-ever collection of loungewear all made from super soft and breathable fabrics, just like its bedding.
The new line is crafted in a classic-essentialist style inspired by vintage athletic wear, with both the men’s and women’s pieces covering tops, pants, and shorts. And yes, it's all as comfy as you can imagine — each piece has to pass five separate quality control checkpoints before deemed ready for sale. The goods, made from a breathable blend of cotton and modal (with just a touch of spandex in the pants and shorts), are all ethically crafted in the U.S. using solar-powered energy and socially responsible production methods. Oh, and it gets better: the entire collection is priced at $75 and below, so you can mix and match whatever pieces your heart and budget desires.
“We consider our category to be ‘comfort,’” a spokesperson for Brooklinen told Refinery29. “Our co-founders brought Brooklinen to life 5 years ago on a quest to create high-quality sheets at a fair price. This mission has transformed to provide our customers with comfort in every aspect of their homes - our loungewear collection will feel so good on, you'll never want to take it off.” So whether you’re looking to upgrade your snooze skills or your arsenal of soft and comfy basics, we’d encourage clicking through to shop the new threads ahead.
The tightly edited collection includes the Delancey Tee (a go-to tee with impeccable fit), the Boerum Jogger (featuring a drawstring closer, tapered legs and pockets), and the Morningside Dress (a sleep shirt that looks almost like a shift dress).
All items come in black, heather gray, and sage — plus the T-shirts also come in white. New styles and colors will be added over the next couple months, with more to follow.
Sure, loungewear is intended for sleep and lazing around on the couch, but we’re going to be taking these babies out for a spin on the streets.
This loungewear collection is exactly what we want to wear when working from home, running errands, or simply pairing a basic tee with a new skirt for an everyday essential lewk.
Shop the full collection at Brooklinen.
