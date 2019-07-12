Why Everyone In The Point Blank Cast Is A Little Familiar

What happens when two Marvel stars appear in a Netflix original movie together? If you’ve been wondering that, you’ll find the answer in the cast of Point Blank, which has Anthony Mackie team up with Frank Grillo in order to fight a crime ring and take down some dirty cops in the process. The new Captain America and Crossbones, working together! Who would have guessed? But these two aren’t the only familiar cast members in Point Blank, as the movie’s got a handful of actors you’ve seen before — and these two are the only ones part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Point Blank, which is a remake of the 2010 French movie of the same name, follows Mackie’s nurse Paul during a very bad day. After an injured patient shows up on his rounds, he finds himself in the crosshairs trying to save him, while racing against the clock to free his pregnant wife who’s been kidnapped. There’s something to be said about the movie, as it’s a tight 90-minute thriller with twists and turns and an extended fight scene in a car wash. So if you’re looking for the perfect hour and a half movie to watch before bed, here are all the familiar faces you’ll find in Point Blank.