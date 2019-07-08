This Cult Skin-Care Brand Never Goes On Sale... Until Now

Summer and holiday sales aside, there tends to be an elite coterie of cosmetic brands that rarely get marked down. Yes, we're talking about prestige lines like Tatcha, La Mer, and Chanel, but another to keep an eye on is Fresh, the botanical-inspired purveyor of cult lip balms, moisturizers, and masks.
Well, thank your lucky stars, because on July 15th and 16th (that's right, the same day as Amazon's famous sale), shoppers can enjoy 20% off everything except gift sets, plus free two-day shipping on all orders. We know a whole site of product can be a lot to sort through, so we've rounded up the best items to pick up this month during the sale, ahead.
