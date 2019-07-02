Chanel Just Dropped 6 Metallic Nail Polishes — & We Want Them All

If you look closely, you’ll see a tiny photo of the iconic Chanel double “C” logo next to the dictionary entry for “chic.” Okay, not really, but it may as well be true. And when it comes to the brand's latest nail polish launches, Chanel is hitting on all the major trends.
The summer 2019 lineup consists of six metallic shades that range from tangerine (a color that fits right in with the orange manicure trend that Selena Gomez loves) to a Fourth of July-appropriate ruby. Also in the lineup: a mesmerizing teal, a denim blue, and a ballet pink — all with a slight shimmer. So, whether you want to go bold or neutral, there's something for every mood. In addition to bold shades, Chanel is launching a new-and-improved formula that's packed with bioceramics, which help fill in any nail ridges for a smooth and long-lasting finish, and ceramides to strengthen and nourish your nails over time. In terms of wear time, the high-shine formula is surprisingly durable. It even held up through an NYC apartment move. If that's not the ultimate test, I don't know what is.
As much as we live for a good drugstore find, there's no denying the love affair we have with something as luxe as Chanel's newness. At $28 a bottle, this polish is a keepsake object that you can look forward to using for many manicures to come. (And think of it this way: You could easily wind up paying double the amount for a gel manicure at the salon.)
Shop the six shades below: No summer flings here — this is the real deal.
