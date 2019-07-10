ModCloth has come a long way since its Pittsburgh origins, when founders Eric and Susan Kroger started selling vintage dresses online in the earliest days of the internet. However, despite their progression from secondhand indie e-tailer to household name (and an acquisition by Walmart along the way), they’ve maintained their signature retro flair, inclusive sizing, and wallet-friendly price point. And that last point just got a little bit sweeter with the launch of Mod Outlet, a new closeout section of ModCloth’s website where many of the brand’s goods can be had for fire-sale prices.
With many items coming in for the cost of a Midtown salad — we’re talking dresses for under $25, swimwear and shoes for under $20, and home goods for under $10 — Mod Outlet offers much deeper discounts than their standard sale section. And interested parties should prepare to act fast, because inventory will not stick around for long. However, ModCloth plans to add new styles on a weekly basis, and getting on their mailing list will give you first crack at what’s just dropped. We’ve rounded out some of our faves ahead, but don’t say we didn’t warn you if something you’ve got your eye on suddenly disappears.
