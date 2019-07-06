Evan Rachel Wood Is Not A Fan Of This Stranger Things Relationship

Warning: spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 3. This post reveals some plot points about the season, turn back if you haven't watched it.
Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder): do you ship it? Many people in the Stranger Things fanverse have been waiting for these two to figure out that they're in love and get together since the start of the show. It seems like there's chemistry...right? But we were thwarted in season 2, when Joyce was with Bob. And in season 3 of Stranger Things, things got so tense between Hopper and Joyce that Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) had to yell them down to stop their bickering.
But when he suggested the two were in love and should have sex, well, that crossed a line for Evan Rachel Wood.
"You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings3," Wood wrote in a tweet. "Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all."
You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 5, 2019
When Twitter users responded with a round of remarks about how Hopper is a fictional character, Wood reponded by explaining that they were kind of missing her point. "It's just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore," she wrote.
Yes I am aware its “just a show” and its set “in the 80s” even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but thats exactly my point. Its just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 6, 2019
What are those red flags? Wood replied to one person who agreed with her, pointing out that after Joyce rescheduled their date, Hopper exhibited some questionable behavior.
She rescheduled the date he yelled and got in her face about while policing every guy she spoke to. No thanks.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 5, 2019
Sorry to everyone in love with Hopper's Hawaiian shirts and hoping this season would be the one where these two finally get together. Not only is it not happening, but it may be a terrible idea.
