It’s hard to watch Culture Shock without feeling the urge to compare it to Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning Get Out . After all, both films are Blumhouse-produced, messaged-based films, mining real-life situations and traumas to highlight the horror within in a way that is impossible to ignore. And yet, Guererro’s movie is very much its own work. The direction is stylish, slowly lulling viewers into the same false sense of security as Marisol with the apple pie trappings of Americana. Byron Werner’s cinematography sharply marks the contrast between the claustrophobic and bleakly muted tones that mirror how Marisol initially feels about her home country, and the bright, vibrant colors of the idyllic version of America she’s presented with. Her cautious restraint as she’s repeatedly gaslit into believing that her suspicions about her new home are the result of simple “culture shock” hits home for any woman who’s been in a similar situation. The problem isn’t with the system — it’s with you for not going along with it.