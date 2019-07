How You Can Help Migrant Children Detained At The Border

While many of the candidates are promising to change the system when (or if) they are in office, this crisis can make many feel powerless. Some have even tried to directly donate diapers, soap, toothbrushes, and other necessities, only to be turned away by Border Patrol because federal agencies aren't allowed to legally accept donated items except in certain circumstances. So, how can you actually make a difference? Ahead, we outline several ways you can help today.