Wayfair Allegedly Sold $200,000 Of Furniture To A Detention Center — So Employees Are Walking Out

On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET, the employees of Wayfair are staging a walkout in response to their CEO's alleged refusal to cease supplying furniture to immigration detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Over 500 Wayfair employees reportedly signed a letter (posted to the Twitter account @wayfairwalkout) urging the company to end business with contractors like BCFS, a government contractor managing migrant camps, and to establish a code of ethics that would prevent such future business deals, following the news that Wayfair had reportedly fulfilled a $200,000 order for bedroom furniture for a facility in Carrizo Springs, TX. This facility, according to the letter, “will be outfitted to detain up to 3,000 migrant children seeking legal asylum in the United States,” and is one of many detention centers that many are likening to concentration camps for their inhumane living conditions. The New York Times recently reported on the horrifying conditions at a nearby center in Clint, TX, where overcrowding and a lack of basic supplies like soap render the center unsafe and unsanitary.
In response to a recent letter signed by 547 employees, our CEO said that the company would not cease doing business with contractors furnishing border camps. We ask that the company donate the $86,000 in profit they made from this sale to RAICES. #wayfairwalkout— wayfairwalkout (@wayfairwalkout) June 25, 2019
Wayfair executives reportedly sent a letter to employees maintaining that the company would uphold its dealings with BCFS, citing their commitment to "respecting diversity of thought" and fulfilling all legal orders. A post featuring the letter reads: "As a retailer, it is standard practice to fulfill orders for all customers and we believe it is our business to sell to any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate."
Wayfair workers couldn’t stomach they were making beds to cage children.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019
They asked the company to stop. CEO said no.
Tomorrow, they‘re walking out.
This is what solidarity looks like - a reminder that everyday people have real power, as long as we’re brave enough to use it. https://t.co/667abeLDTG
In response, employees are staging a walkout at Copley Square in Boston and calling on Wayfair to donate the profits from the sale to RAICES, an immigration services organization that supports underserved immigrant families, children, and refugees.
Customers are also taking to Twitter to denounce Wayfair's stance and to publicly share that they have cancelled their orders.
I'm removing their app from my phone and not buying from them again. There are so many other options to make the same purchases. I'm not supporting their stance on this issue.— Rebecca (@Reb0924) June 25, 2019
This story is developing. Refinery29 has reached out to Wayfair and @Wayfairwalkout for comment.
